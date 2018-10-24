Market Overview

Royal Caribbean Cruises Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2018 3:16pm   Comments
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Royal Caribbean's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Royal Caribbean's EPS to be near $3.97 on sales of $2.83 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Royal Caribbean posted EPS of $3.69 on sales of $2.57 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 7.59 percent. Sales would be have grown 10.12 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.97 0.96 1.19 3.44
EPS Actual 2.27 1.09 1.34 3.69

Stock Performance

Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Royal Caribbean stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

