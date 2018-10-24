Don't be caught off-guard: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Penske reporting earnings of $1.36 per share on sales of $5.83 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Penske posted EPS of $1.14 on sales of $5.52 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 19.30 percent. Sales would be up 5.54 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Penske's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.13 1 1.1 EPS Actual 1.58 1.25 1.01 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Penske are up 0.13 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Penske stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.