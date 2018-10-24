McKesson (NYSE: MCK) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect McKesson earnings of $3.30 per share. Revenue will likely be around $53.66 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, McKesson reported EPS of $3.28 on revenue of $52.06 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.61 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.07 percent on a year-over-year basis. McKesson's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.88 3.56 2.92 2.8 EPS Actual 2.9 3.49 3.41 3.28

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of McKesson have declined 15.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate McKesson stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.