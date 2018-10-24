KKR & Co's Q3 Earnings Preview
KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 46 cents and sales around $962.96 million.
In the same quarter last year, KKR & Co posted a profit of 36 cents on sales of $355.71 million. Sales would be up 170.71 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the KKR & Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.7
|0.5
|0.53
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.42
|0.48
|0.36
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of KKR & Co are up 13.59 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on KKR & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
KKR & Co's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fs77nce5