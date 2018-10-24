Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Independent Bank's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 46 cents and sales around $29.37 million.

In the same quarter last year, Independent Bank reported earnings per share of 32 cents on sales of $22.9 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 43.75 percent. Sales would be up 28.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.37 0.33 0.33 EPS Actual 0.36 0.42 0.35 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Independent Bank are up 0.75 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Independent Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Independent Bank's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ibcp181025.html