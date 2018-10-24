Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Hershey's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Hershey management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $2.09 billion.

Hershey EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.33. Sales were $2.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.54 percent. Revenue would be have grown 2.8 percent from the same quarter last year. Hershey's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.1 1.41 1.07 1.29 EPS Actual 1.14 1.41 1.03 1.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Hershey stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.