BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) announces its next round of earnings Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect BorgWarner's EPS to be near 99 cents on sales of $2.45 billion.

In the same quarter last year, BorgWarner announced EPS of 95 cents on revenue of $2.42 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.21 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 1.41 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.03 1.01 0.86 EPS Actual 1.18 1.1 1.07 0.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating BorgWarner stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BorgWarner's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/965/27440