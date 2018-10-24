Market Overview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2018 8:22am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Vertex will report earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $787.32 million.

Vertex reported a profit of 53 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $551.87 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 90.57 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 42.66 percent from the same quarter last year. Vertex reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.62 0.53 0.3
EPS Actual 0.94 0.76 0.61 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Vertex stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vertex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.vrtx.com/events-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

