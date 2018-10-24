O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

O'Reilly Automotive EPS is expected to be around $4.30, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.49 billion.

O'Reilly Automotive reported a per-share profit of $3.20 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.34 billion. Sales would be up 6.41 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 4.06 3.58 2.78 3.16 EPS Actual 4.28 3.61 2.9 3.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on O'Reilly Automotive stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.