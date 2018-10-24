Market Overview

Las Vegas Sands Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2018 8:11am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018
HSBC Upgrades Las Vegas Sands, Says Buy The Trade War Dip
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Las Vegas Sands modeled for quarterly EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $3.42 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Las Vegas Sands announced EPS of 77 cents on revenue of $3.2 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.19 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 6.91 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.8 0.85 0.75 0.68
EPS Actual 0.74 1.04 0.88 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Las Vegas Sands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Las Vegas Sands' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

