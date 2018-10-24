Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Equifax earnings of $1.42 per share. Revenue will likely be around $858.86 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Equifax reported a profit of $1.53 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $834.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 7.19 percent. Revenue would be have grown 2.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.37 1.35 1.51 EPS Actual 1.56 1.43 1.39 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Equifax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.