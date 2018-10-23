On Wednesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS is expected to be around $2.55, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.71 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.31. Quarterly sales came in at $5.12 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 10.39 percent. Revenue would be up 11.61 percent on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.64 2.4 2.66 2.25 EPS Actual 2.75 2.5 2.79 2.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Thermo Fisher Scientific stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1489638/BC93F1A40235D1DEED3E57E3A9E560E4