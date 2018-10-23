Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Northrop Grumman EPS will likely be near $4.34 while revenue will be around $8 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Northrop Grumman reported EPS of $2.87 on revenue of $6.53 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 51.22 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 22.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.84 3.64 2.73 2.91 EPS Actual 3.93 4.21 2.82 2.87

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 4.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Northrop Grumman stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Northrop Grumman's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/amsirms6