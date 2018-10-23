Don't be caught off-guard: Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.70 on revenue of $4.01 billion.

Ingersoll-Rand earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.44. Quarterly sales came in at $3.67 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 18.06 percent. Revenue would be have grown 9.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.72 0.62 1.03 1.43 EPS Actual 1.85 0.7 1.02 1.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ingersoll-Rand stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ingersoll-Rand's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1817481/C2144C853FAFFEBB66A2ACF2AE04EDAD