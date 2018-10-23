DTE Energy Holding (NYSE: DTE) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to DTE Energy's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

DTE Energy EPS will likely be near $1.60 while revenue will be around $2.98 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, DTE Energy reported EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $3.25 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 8.11 percent increase for the company. Sales would be down 8.17 percent from the same quarter last year. DTE Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.89 1.19 1.64 EPS Actual 1.36 1.91 1.26 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DTE Energy stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DTE Energy's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.dteenergy.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=68233&p=irol-calendar