Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Noodles & Co EPS is expected to be around 4 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $114.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Noodles & Co reported a loss per share of 2 cents on revenue of $114.21 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 100 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.48 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.03 -0.01 0.02 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.04 0.01 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 179.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Noodles & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Noodles & Co's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nyjnf9p2