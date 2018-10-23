Market Overview

iRobot's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2018 7:54am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2018
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Mastercard, Dell Technologies And More
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

iRobot EPS is expected to be around 48 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $245.11 million.

iRobot reported a profit of 52 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $205.4 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 7.69 percent. Sales would be have grown 19.33 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.51   0.47
EPS Actual 0.37 0.66 0.54 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on iRobot stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

