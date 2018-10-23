Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Illumina EPS is expected to be around $1.26, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $828.48 million.

In the same quarter last year, Illumina posted a profit of $1.11 on sales of $714 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.51 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 16.03 percent from the year-ago period. Illumina's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.01 1.18 0.99 EPS Actual 1.43 1.45 1.44 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Illumina stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.