On Tuesday, Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Capital One Financial management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.87 on revenue of $6.93 billion.

Capital One Financial reported a profit of $2.42 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $6.99 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 18.6 percent. Sales would be down 0.79 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.56 2.31 1.87 2.17 EPS Actual 3.22 2.65 1.62 2.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Capital One Financial. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.