Q3 Earnings Preview For Chubb
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2018 8:13am   Comments
Chubb (NYSE: CB) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday, Oct. 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Chubb will report earnings of $2.61 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Chubb reported an EPS loss of 13 cents on revenue of $7.9 billion. Sales would be down 2.81 percent from the year-ago period. Chubb's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 2.62 2.34 2.42 -0.24
EPS Actual 2.68 2.34 2.28 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Chubb have declined 17.45 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Chubb stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Q3 Earnings Preview For Capital One Financial