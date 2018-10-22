Market Overview

Xerox Corporation's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 22, 2018 3:04pm   Comments
On Tuesday, Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Xerox is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Xerox management projections, analysts predict EPS of 78 cents on revenue of $2.42 billion.

Xerox EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 89 cents. Sales were $2.49 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 12.36 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be down 3.08 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.72 0.96 0.83
EPS Actual 0.8 0.68 1.04 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Xerox stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Xerox' is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/f7797o3i

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

