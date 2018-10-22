PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's look at PulteGroup's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see PulteGroup reporting earnings of 95 cents per share on sales of $2.62 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 58.33 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 23 percent from the year-ago period. PulteGroup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.45 0.85 0.6 EPS Actual 0.89 0.59 0.85 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on PulteGroup stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.