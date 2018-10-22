A Preview Of Eli Lilly's Q3 Earnings
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Eli Lilly's Q3 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Eli Lilly earnings will be near $1.36 per share on sales of $6.02 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Eli Lilly posted a profit of $1.05 on sales of $5.66 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 29.52 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.40 percent from the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.3
|1.13
|1.07
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.5
|1.34
|1.14
|1.05
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Eli Lilly are up 30.55 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eli Lilly stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.