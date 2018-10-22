Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday,. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Flagstar Bancorp management projections, analysts predict EPS of 85 cents on revenue of $120.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of 70 cents on sales of $103 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.43 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 17.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Flagstar Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.57 0.54 0.68 EPS Actual 0.85 0.6 0.6 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Flagstar Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.