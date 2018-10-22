On Monday, Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zions Bancorp reporting earnings of 96 cents per share on sales of $700.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zions Bancorp posted a profit of 72 cents on sales of $661 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 5.95 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.82 0.74 0.72 EPS Actual 0.89 1.09 0.8 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Zions Bancorp stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Zions Bancorp's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/of5g7ksh