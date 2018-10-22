Market Overview

Veritex Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 22, 2018 7:28am   Comments
Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) unveils its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Veritex Holdings will report earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $30.59 million.

Veritex Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was 28 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $21.1 million. Sales would be up 44.94 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.4 0.31 0.3
EPS Actual 0.4 0.37 0.23 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Veritex Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

