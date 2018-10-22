On Monday, Moelis (NYSE: MC) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Moelis' EPS to be near 57 cents on sales of $204.87 million.

In the same quarter last year, Moelis reported EPS of 56 cents on revenue of $170 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 1.75 percent. Sales would be up 20.48 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.69 0.42 0.45 EPS Actual 0.78 0.65 0.52 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Moelis are up 18.03 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Moelis stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Moelis' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/mc181022.html