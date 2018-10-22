On Monday, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Logitech analysts model for earnings of 43 cents per share on sales of $688.93 million.

In the same quarter last year, Logitech posted EPS of 40 cents on sales of $634.21 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.5 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.63 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.22 0.58 0.36 EPS Actual 0.34 0.32 0.65 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Logitech International S.A. are up 6.11 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Logitech stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.