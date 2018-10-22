Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBTX) releases its next round of earnings this Monday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Independent Bank's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Independent Bank EPS will likely be near $1.20 while revenue will be around $96.75 million, according to analysts.

Independent Bank earnings in the same period a year ago was 89 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $82.8 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 34.83 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 16.71 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.07 0.94 0.89 EPS Actual 1.11 1.03 0.9 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Independent Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.