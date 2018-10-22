HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

HealthStream EPS will likely be near 8 cents while revenue will be around $58.34 million, according to analysts.

HealthStream earnings in the same period a year ago was 8 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $63.55 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 0.00 percent. Revenue would be down 8.20 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.11 0.11 0.05 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of HealthStream are up 17.18 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating HealthStream stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.