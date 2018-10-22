HNI (NYSE: HNI) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering HNI modeled for quarterly EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $618.27 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 4.88 percent. Revenue would be up 3.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. HNI's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.03 0.42 0.8 EPS Actual 0.44 0.1 0.47 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of HNI have declined 9.56 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on HNI stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.