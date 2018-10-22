On Monday, Enterprise Financial (NASDAQ: EFSC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Enterprise Financial will report earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $57.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Enterprise Financial reported EPS of 66 cents on revenue of $53.99 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 34.85 percent. Sales would be up 6.97 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.86 0.77 0.67 EPS Actual 0.86 0.84 0.77 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Enterprise Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.