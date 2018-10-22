TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE: AMTD) will be releasing its next round of earnings Monday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect TD Ameritrade's EPS to be near 87 cents on sales of $1.38 billion.

In the same quarter last year, TD Ameritrade announced EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $983.42 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 77.55 percent. Revenue would be have grown 40.39 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.74 0.5 0.45 EPS Actual 0.89 0.73 0.8 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on TD Ameritrade stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.