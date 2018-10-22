Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Agree Realty reporting earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $37.12 million.

Agree Realty EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 69 cents. Revenue was $30.38 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 44.93 percent. Revenue would be up 22.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 EPS Actual 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Agree Realty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.