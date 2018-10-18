Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) unveils its next round of earnings Friday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Schlumberger's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Schlumberger modeled for quarterly EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $8.6 billion.

Schlumberger earnings in the same period a year ago was 42 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $7.91 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 9.52 percent. Revenue would be have grown 8.79 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.37 0.45 0.42 EPS Actual 0.43 0.38 0.48 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Schlumberger have declined 11.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Schlumberger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Schlumberger is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investorcenter.slb.com/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-eventDetails&c=97513&eventID=5274825