Iberiabank (NASDAQ: IBKC) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Iberiabank's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Iberiabank's EPS to be near $1.68 on sales of $311.57 million.

In the same quarter last year, Iberiabank posted EPS of $1 on sales of $270.19 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 68.00 percent. Revenue would be have grown 15.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Iberiabank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.43 1.25 1.26 EPS Actual 1.71 1.37 1.33 1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Iberiabank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.