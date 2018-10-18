Honeywell International Q3 Earnings Preview
On Friday, Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Honeywell is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Honeywell International analysts model for earnings of $1.99 per share on sales of $10.75 billion.
Honeywell reported a profit of $1.75 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $10.12 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.71 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.21 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|1.9
|1.84
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|2.12
|1.95
|1.85
|1.75
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 9.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Honeywell stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Honeywell's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://honeywell.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1211377&tp_key=89f0e031fc