Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday, Oct. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Independent Bank EPS is expected to be around $1.2, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $99.56 million.

In the same quarter last year, Independent Bank posted EPS of 87 cents on sales of $87.84 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 37.93 percent. Revenue would be up 13.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Independent Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.05 0.9 0.89 EPS Actual 1.14 1 0.89 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Independent Bank stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.