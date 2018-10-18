American Express (NYSE: AXP) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

American Express EPS will likely be near $1.76 while revenue will be around $10.05 billion, according to analysts.

American Express EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.50. Sales were $8.44 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 19.13 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.7 1.54 1.47 EPS Actual 1.84 1.86 1.58 1.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of American Express are up 13.46 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on American Express stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Express' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/axp181018.html