On Thursday, Wabco Holdings (NYSE: WBC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Wabco Holdings's EPS to be near $1.63 on sales of $938.77 million.

Wabco Holdings reported a profit of $1.71 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $827.8 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.68 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 13.41 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.49 EPS Actual 2 1.97 2 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Wabco Holdings have declined 26.3 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Wabco Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Wabco Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/en72xd5w