Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Taiwan Semiconductor's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Taiwan Semiconductor reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $8.4 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Taiwan Semiconductor announced EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $8.32 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 1.75 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 0.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.6 0.62 0.42 EPS Actual 0.47 0.59 0.64 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Taiwan Semiconductor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.tsmc.com/english/investorRelations/financial_calendar.htm