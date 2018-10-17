Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 17, 2018 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Related TSM
20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
John Hancock Debuts A Multifactor Avenue To Emerging Markets
Top 3 Earnings Trades For October (Seeking Alpha)

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Taiwan Semiconductor's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Taiwan Semiconductor reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $8.4 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Taiwan Semiconductor announced EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $8.32 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 1.75 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 0.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.6 0.62 0.42
EPS Actual 0.47 0.59 0.64 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Taiwan Semiconductor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.tsmc.com/english/investorRelations/financial_calendar.htm

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TSM)

20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
John Hancock Debuts A Multifactor Avenue To Emerging Markets
CBS, Constellation Brands, Pfizer, Taiwan Semi: 'Fast Money' Picks For September 7
Susquehanna: AMD Production Shift To Taiwan Semiconductor Highlights Manufacturer's 'Domination'
A Look At The Problems, Prospects For Crypto Miner Bitmain's Proposed IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Preview