On Thursday, Oct. 18, Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.26 and sales around $7 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Travelers Companies announced EPS of 91 cents on revenue of $7.33 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 148.35 percent increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 4.44 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.77 1.99 0.77 EPS Actual 1.81 2.46 2.28 0.91

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Travelers Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Travelers Companies's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trv181018.html