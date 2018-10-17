Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Sonoco Products earnings of 83 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.39 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Sonoco Products posted a profit of 76 cents on sales of $1.32 billion. Revenue would be have grown 4.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.72 0.73 0.74 EPS Actual 0.93 0.74 0.72 0.76

Stock Performance

At last check, shares of Sonoco Products were trading at $52.82. Over the last 52-week period, shares of Sonoco Products are up 2.29 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Sonoco Products stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sonoco Products is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/snis9gwj