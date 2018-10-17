Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Nucor analysts model for earnings of $2.36 per share on sales of $6.64 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nucor announced EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $5.17 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 198.73 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 28.43 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Nucor Corporation's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.04 1.07 0.61 0.95 EPS Actual 2.07 1.17 0.65 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Nucor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nucor's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/27703