On Thursday, Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Blackstone Group is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Blackstone Group earnings of 75 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.77 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Blackstone Group earnings in the same period a year ago was 69 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.69 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 8.70 percent. Revenue would be up 4.49 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Blackstone Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.73 0.68 0.6 EPS Actual 0.9 0.65 0.71 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Blackstone Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.