On Thursday, BB&T (NYSE: BBT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

BB&T EPS is expected to be around $1, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, BB&T reported earnings per share of 78 cents on revenue of $2.85 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 28.21 percent. Sales would be up 2.31 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the BB&T's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.93 0.79 0.79 EPS Actual 1.01 0.97 0.84 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with BB&T. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BB&T's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: