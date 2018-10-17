Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For United Rentals
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 17, 2018 7:46am   Comments
United Rentals (NYSE: URI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to United Rentals' Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see United Rentals reporting earnings of $4.60 per share on sales of $2.02 billion.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 41.54 percent. Sales would be have grown 14.38 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 3.44 2.43 3.28 2.95
EPS Actual 3.85 2.37 3.34 3.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on United Rentals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
