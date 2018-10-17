Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.72 and sales around $260.39 million.

Texas Capital Bancshares EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.12. Revenue was $223.36 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 53.57 percent. Revenue would be have grown 16.58 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.4 1.34 1.15 1.12 EPS Actual 1.38 1.38 1.19 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Texas Capital Bancshares stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Texas Capital Bancshares's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10124953