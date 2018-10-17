Texas Capital Bancshares Earnings Preview
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of $1.72 and sales around $260.39 million.
Texas Capital Bancshares EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.12. Revenue was $223.36 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 53.57 percent. Revenue would be have grown 16.58 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.4
|1.34
|1.15
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.38
|1.38
|1.19
|1.12
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Texas Capital Bancshares stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Texas Capital Bancshares's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10124953