Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 17. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kaiser Aluminum's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum's EPS to be near $1.56 on sales of $387.94 million.

In the same quarter last year, Kaiser Aluminum reported EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $332.8 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 73.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.54 1.21 1.09 EPS Actual 1.68 1.6 1.22 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Kaiser Aluminum have declined 0.52 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Kaiser Aluminum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.