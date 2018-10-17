Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kaiser Aluminum's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 17, 2018 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Related KALU
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
Heavy Metal: Goldman Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum, Upgrades Commercial Metals
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 17. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kaiser Aluminum's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum's EPS to be near $1.56 on sales of $387.94 million.

In the same quarter last year, Kaiser Aluminum reported EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $332.8 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 73.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.63 1.54 1.21 1.09
EPS Actual 1.68 1.6 1.22 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Kaiser Aluminum have declined 0.52 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Kaiser Aluminum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (KALU)

Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Preview: Berkshire Hills Bancorp