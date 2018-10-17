Kaiser Aluminum's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 17. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kaiser Aluminum's Q3 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum's EPS to be near $1.56 on sales of $387.94 million.
In the same quarter last year, Kaiser Aluminum reported EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $332.8 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 73.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|1.54
|1.21
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|1.68
|1.6
|1.22
|0.9
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Kaiser Aluminum have declined 0.52 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Kaiser Aluminum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.