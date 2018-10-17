On Wednesday, Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Consumer Portfolio Services will report earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $97.57 million.

Consumer Portfolio Services EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 17 cents. Revenue was $109.88 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 29.41 percent. Sales would be down 10.89 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.17 0.17 0.17 EPS Actual 0.13 0.12 0.2 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Consumer Portfolio Services have declined 19.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Consumer Portfolio Services stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.